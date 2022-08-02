Nxt Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $83,980.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025060 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017414 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Profile
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.