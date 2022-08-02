NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.88) price target on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NWF Group Price Performance

LON:NWF opened at GBX 222 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £109.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.43. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($2.94).

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

