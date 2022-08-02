Nuvei (NVE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Nuvei to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$270.57 million.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.