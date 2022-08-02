Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.