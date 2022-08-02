Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$7.69 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$72.10 and a twelve month high of C$147.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$114.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$96.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

