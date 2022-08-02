Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 569,015 shares.The stock last traded at $3.19 and had previously closed at $2.89.

Nutex Health Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

