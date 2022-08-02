Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 569,015 shares.The stock last traded at $3.19 and had previously closed at $2.89.
Nutex Health Trading Up 6.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.