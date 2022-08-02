Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $30,594,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,930. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

