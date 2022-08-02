Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its Q2 guidance at $0.75-0.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,215.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

