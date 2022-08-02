Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NVOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

