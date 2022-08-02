Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66,607.00

Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $98,580.23 and $66,607.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

