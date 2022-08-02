Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 401,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,005,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.