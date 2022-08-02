Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 401,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

