Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $24,331,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $475.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

