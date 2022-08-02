Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 418,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

