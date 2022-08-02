Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLITW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 15,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Insider Transactions at Northern Lights Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:NLITW Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

