Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 108,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,835 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

