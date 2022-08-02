NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NN Stock Down 0.7 %

NNBR opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Insider Activity at NN

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $46,258.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,057.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $46,258.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,057.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,728.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $675,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NN

NN Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NN by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NN by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NN by 86.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

