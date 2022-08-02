NKN (NKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $74.27 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $74.27 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

