Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 539,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 4,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.