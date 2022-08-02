Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,448 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.59) to €51.30 ($52.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

