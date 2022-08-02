Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,898 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,857,000 after purchasing an additional 296,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.62 and its 200 day moving average is $446.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.