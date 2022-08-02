Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,645 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aurora Innovation worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 42.0% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.