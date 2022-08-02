Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,153,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after buying an additional 232,428 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

