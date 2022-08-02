Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $23.02 Million in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,836,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of Nextdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 83.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 19.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,527 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $41,674,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $145,000.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 3.28 on Tuesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.47 and a 1-year high of 18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.