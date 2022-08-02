Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.97 Million Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,092 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 6.88% of Blade Air Mobility worth $38,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after buying an additional 434,873 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $335,851.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,731.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $245,937.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,608.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,731.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,717 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 51.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

