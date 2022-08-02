Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $15.58 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

