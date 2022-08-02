Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cloudflare worth $65,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $15,608,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cloudflare by 474.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after acquiring an additional 681,636 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 26.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Cloudflare by 26.7% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.7 %

NET stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.