Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day moving average is $237.41. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.