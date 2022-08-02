Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,155 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Corteva worth $55,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

