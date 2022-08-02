Nichols plc (NICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nichols Stock Performance

NICL opened at GBX 1,260.37 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,318.65. Nichols has a 1 year low of GBX 1,075 ($13.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,590 ($19.48). The stock has a market cap of £459.73 million and a P/E ratio of -20.75.

Get Nichols alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.51) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,489.55). In other news, insider David Rattigan purchased 150 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £1,908 ($2,337.95). Also, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,489.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nichols Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.24) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.