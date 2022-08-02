NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.15. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,937.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

