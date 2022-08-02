NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7625 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 129.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.5%.

NEP opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

