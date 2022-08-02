NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00253833 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002380 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

