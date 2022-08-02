Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

