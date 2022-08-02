New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Up 0%

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. Approximately 50,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 21,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

New Look Vision Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$783 million and a P/E ratio of 50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.00.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

