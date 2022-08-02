New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $52.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

