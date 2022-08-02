Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,416. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

