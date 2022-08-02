NestEGG Coin Trading Down 56.7% This Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $15,472.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 56.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00149031 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008537 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 308.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

