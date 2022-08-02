Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:NMM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,993. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 47.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

