Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Down 25.5% in July

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Shares of JSM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,378. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.