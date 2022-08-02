NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,849,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 7,227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58,498.0 days.

Separately, Investec cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 726,871 shares. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

