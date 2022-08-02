NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 298.57 ($3.66).

NWG stock opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.44. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The stock has a market cap of £26.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

In related news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

