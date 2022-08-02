Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,540. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

