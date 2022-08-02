Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 10,341 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $41.68.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

