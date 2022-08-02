National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 18,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

