National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$134.65.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFII stock traded up C$1.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$129.31. 176,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,309. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
