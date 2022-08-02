National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$134.65.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock traded up C$1.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$129.31. 176,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,309. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

TFI International Company Profile

In other news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. In related news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.