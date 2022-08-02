Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 28.9% in July

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $226.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

