Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTRA traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 129,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

