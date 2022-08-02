Nafter (NAFT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Nafter (NAFT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Nafter has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $692,632.30 and $8,666.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00626978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015907 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
About Nafter
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.