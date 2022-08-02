Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $247.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.53.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
